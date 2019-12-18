Mack leads Bears Pro Bowl selections

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 15: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack #52 of the Chicago Bears walks offsides the field after a 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As of now three Chicago Bears will still be playing football in January. Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson and Cordarrelle Patterson have been voted to the Pro Bowl.

Mack makes it for the fifth time in his career. Jackson will make his second Pro Bowl appearance. Patterson makes it for the third time as a kick returner.

Three other Bears have been named alternates. They are Kyle Fuller, Eddie Goldman, and Tarik Cohen as a kick returner.

The Pro Bowl will be played January 26 in Orlando.

