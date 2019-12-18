Mack leads Bears Pro Bowl selections

Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden violated secrecy agreements with the U.S. government that allow it to claim proceeds from a memoir he published earlier this year, a judge ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady in Alexandria, Virginia, ruled that Snowden is liable for breach of contract with the governmentbecause he published "Permanent Record,”without submitting it for a pre-publication review, in violation agreements he signed with both the NSA and the Central Intelligence Agency. In the book, Snowden explains how he viewed himself as a whistleblower by revealing details about the government’s mass collection of emails, phone calls and internet activity in the name of national security.