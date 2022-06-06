CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the person who drowned at Lake of the Ozarks on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

The MSHP drowning report said Matthew Greenfield of Chicago, Illinois jumped off a cliff and into the water at the 5.1-mile mark of Grand Glaize Arm of Lake of the Ozarks Sunday evening just before 5:30.

The report said Greenfield did not resurface and was pronounced dead just after 7:00 p.m Sunday.

