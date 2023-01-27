A 22-year-old Geneva, Ill., driver faces multiple felony charges after Iowa State Police allege he intentionally struck two Iowa State Patrol cars early Friday.

Joseph Henry-Trzynka faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief, eluding, and assault on persons in certain occupations; and serious misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled substance – marijuana, first offense, and interference with official acts – bodily injury, court records show.

Joseph Henry-Trzynka (photo: Scott County Jail)

Shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Iowa State Patrol tried to stop a silver Mazda around 8th Street and State Street after it was observed speeding on I-74 and having only one working headlight, according to arrest affidavits.

A radar check revealed a speed of 70 mph. The defendant’s vehicle had only one working headlight. Henry-Trzynka willfully failed to stop for a fully marked squad car with emergency lights and sirens activated, according to affidavits.

Henry-Trzynka was observed traveling east on I-74 near Mile Marker 4 at a high rate of speed. Troopers estimated the vehicle’s speed at 70 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.

While eluding law enforcement, Henry-Trzynka exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 25 mph and was in possession of what was believed to be marijuana. The substance later field-tested positive and had a total packaged weight of 10.35 grams, affidavits say.

During the pursuit, Henry-Trzynka committed numerous traffic infractions to include but not limited to driving off the roadway, failure to obey stop signs and speeding. Henry-Trzynka intentionally struck two Iowa State Patrol vehicles during the pursuit, causing damage more than $1,500, police allege in affidavits.

Henry-Trzynka used his vehicle to strike an Iowa State Patrol vehicle in which a Trooper was exiting. “The defendant’s actions placed the Trooper in fear for his safety and created a high likelihood of bodily injury to the Trooper,” according to affidavits.

Henry-Trzynka was stopped only after multiple collisions caused disabling damage to his vehicle. He “refused to comply with commands at the conclusion of the pursuit and Troopers had to go hands-on with him to take him into custody,” affidavits say. “As a result of this entire incident, one Trooper sustained a finger injury.” Also, the license plates that were affixed to the the Mazda did not belong to it.

Henry-Trzynka had a revoked driving status through Illinois. He is being held on $10,000 bond in Scott County Jail, and is set for arraignment Feb. 16 in Scott County Court.