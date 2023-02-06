CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. — A manufacturing facility in Chicago Heights was destroyed in a massive fire Monday morning.

The fire broke out at Morgan Li around 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue. The 500,000-square-foot facility was completely engulfed in flames and quickly spread to neighboring buildings.

No one was inside the plant at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported.

As of noon Monday, fire departments remained on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Morgan Li announced in January 2022 that it acquired this Chicago Heights facility.

At the time, it said this space added “230,000 square feet of domestic production, assembly and warehousing space on 13 acres for rapidly growing custom wood and metal manufacturer.”

A spokesperson for Morgan Li released the following statement Monday: