GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WMBD) — A Michigan man has been charged in connection with a conspiracy to deface a synagogue in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula four years ago.

According to the court documents, Nathan Weeden, 23, of Houghton, and co-conspirators Richard Tobin, of New Jersey, and Yousef Barasneh, of Wisconsin defaced Temple Jacob, located in Hancock, Mich., with swastikas and symbols associated with The Base, a multi-state, white supremacist group.

In September 2019, Weeden, Tobin, and Barasneh – all members of The Base – allegedly used an encrypted messaging platform to discuss vandalizing property associated with Black and Jewish Americans. Weeden and his co-conspirators dubbed their plan, “Operation Kristallnacht,” which in German means “Night of Broken Glass” and is in reference to the events that took place on Nov. 9, 1938, in which Nazis murdered Jewish people and burned and destroyed their homes, synagogues, schools and places of business.

Weeden allegedly carried out this plan on Sept. 21, 2019, when he spray-painted swastikas and symbols associated with The Base on the outside walls of Temple Jacob.

He is charged with one count of conspiracy against rights and one count of damage to religious property. Weeden faces up to 10 years in prison. He was taken into custody on June 29, 2023.