WASHINGTON (WMBD) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the U.S. Department of Justice announced that the United States has resolved a case against Microsoft Corp. Monday.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Microsoft is required to pay $20 million to settle allegations that Microsoft violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA Rule).

According to the complaint, Microsoft allegedly continued to collect information through its X-Box Live service from users it knew were children before obtaining parental consent. The complaint also alleged that Microsoft provided incomplete notice to parents, which did not comply with COPPA Rule.

“It is essential that before collecting children’s personal information, online companies provide complete and timely disclosures about their information collection practices so that parents can make informed decisions,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The department and the FTC are committed to ensuring that companies comply with the laws specifically designed to safeguard the privacy of children.”

