Minnesota teen takes killing COVID to the next level in ‘Covid Invaders’

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WMBD) — Josh Ternyak is not a gamer. He’s a problem solver.

Ternyak saw the turmoil COVID-19 was causing and decided he would do something about it. That something was developing a video game, “Covid Invaders,” that allows people to kill the virus themselves.

“I put all my knowledge together and put in all my effort and brainpower and built it,” the 16-year-old said.

Ternyak said he was inspired by his friend Roman Peysakhovich, who helped create the website, to make a product that would help ease the minds of people during the pandemic.

The idea for the game evolved from Space Invaders- a video game popularized in the late 70s.

Although not a gamer himself, Ternyak said making the game was the easy part. Since he was 11, he’s been teaching himself to code.

The difficult part came in trying to figure out how to adapt the game to work on all devices, he said.

After a month-and-a-half, he was able to bring the game to life and even self-produced a song to go with it.

The lyrics walk through killing COVID-19 with the vaccine and other ways to help prevent the spread of the vaccine.

Despite the challenges, Ternyak said creating the game was worth it because it helps get across his message that we are all working together to destroy the virus.

“I want people to be entertained and feel less stressed,” he said.

Covid Invaders can be played here.