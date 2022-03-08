MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A missing Arkansas teen is safe after being found at a truck stop near I-70 in Marshall Illinois.

Marshall Police announced in a Facebook post, that officers were dispatched to the Pilot truck stop at 104 W. Trefz Dr. after receiving information from the Arkansas State Police indicating a missing juvenile may be located there.

Police were searching for a maroon van which they found at the stop along with an adult man inside who was later identified as 24-year-old Aaron Yeary of Michigan.

The missing 14-year old girl was found inside the van as well and was taken into protective custody.

According to police, Yeary was arrested and charged with harboring a runaway as well as aggravated criminal sexual abuse.