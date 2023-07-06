JOLIET, Ill. (WTVO) — The remains of an Illinois man have been found after he was reported missing over a decade ago.

Investigators reported that they had found two bones inside of the Will County Forest Preserve back on March 24, according to the Miami Herald, almost to the day of when Marcus Wright, 24, was reported missing out of Joliet back on March 21, 2013.

The county coroner said that the bones “were found to be consistent with originating from a tall male subject.” Wright had stood at 6’2.

A bone and DNA sample from Wright’s mother was compared to the bones found. They were found to have a close genetic relationship. The coroner said on Monday that this indicates that the bones found belonged to Wright.

“This part is a painful one,” Kimberly Perdue, Wright’s cousin, said. “I feel both like a wound has been reopened (and) I’m grateful that this MAY bring just a little bit of closure to my Auntie. I don’t understand why it took so long. Just so many questions.”