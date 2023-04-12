ST. LOUIS – The family of a U.S. Army veteran who has been missing in action for decades is now preparing for his funeral in Centralia, Illinois. Marva Bledsoe, a niece of Master Sergeant Merritt Leroy Wynn, said it was cooperation from North Korea following a summit with President Donald Trump that led to the return of her uncle’s remains.

Bledsoe said DNA samples taken from relatives confirmed his identity. She said Wynn was killed in action during the Korean War. His remains were returned to his hometown of Centralia on Tuesday.

“It closes a chapter in our family history,” Bledsoe said. “He’s been identified, and he’s being laid to rest.”

His funeral will be on Saturday, April 15. Residents are encouraged to line the streets near the funeral home before the service.

There are also funeral services planned for two soldiers from Missouri. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Esparza, of Jackson, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, of Rolla, were killed on March 29 when the Black Hawk helicopters they were riding in crashed near Fort Campbell during a nighttime training exercise. Esparza was 36; Smith was 32.

The non-profit The Flagman’s Mission Continues is looking for volunteers to help place 600 flags outside the Hoffmeister South County Chapel on Lemay Ferry Road, where the funeral for Esparza will be held.

“We’re going to create this memorial and give the community a way to pay honor to this fallen hero,” said Jeff Hastings, president and CEO of the Flagman’s Mission Continues. “Whether you knew him or not.”

He said volunteers are encouraged to arrive Saturday at 9 a.m. to help install the flags and then for volunteers to return on Monday at 4 p.m. to help with removal.

Smith’s body will be flown to St. Louis on Wednesday. Residents are encouraged to line streets near the Jones Funeral Home in St. James before 5:30 p.m.