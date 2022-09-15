MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. (WPIX) – A lost cat in New York found her way home after several days and rang her owner’s doorbell, leading to a heartwarming reunion recorded on video.

Eight-year-old Lily enjoys spending time outdoors and exploring. The cat “owned the block” in her old neighborhood, owner Stefanie Whitley said, but always made sure to come home.

Then her family moved to a new neighborhood in Mastic Beach on Long Island. “I was really nervous about bringing her to a new area, how she would react,” Whitley said.

Whitley was right to be worried. About two weeks after moving in, Lily went missing.

“Normally she comes home, but this time felt different, and I didn’t think that Lily was coming home,” Whitley said.

About four days after Lily disappeared, Whitley and her family were sitting at home when their Ring doorbell rang. Whitley said she and her family were startled, wondering who was at their door that late at night.

To their surprise, Lily’s face popped up on their TV screen and Alexa device. The cat can be seen in the Ring video pawing at the doorbell, seemingly begging to be let inside.

“Oh my God!” Whitley can be heard when she goes outside and reunites with Lily.

“We all gasped. We were laughing. We were emotional. We were crying. It was a great moment,” Whitley said.

Whitley believes Lily “clearly” knew what she was doing when she activated the Ring doorbell.

“I don’t know how she found us, but she definitely knows what the Ring camera is,” Whitley said. “Every time the notification goes off, she’ll look toward the door. She knows what she’s doing.”