IOWA — Two days after asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager last seen in Iowa, the FBI says she has now been found. On Monday the FBI’s Omaha-Quad Cities office issued a media release asking for help finding 14-year-old Addison Windbigler. On Wednesday they reported she had been found ‘uniinjured’ in Minnesota.

Addison had last been seen in Keokuk on December 14th after being left in the care of a family friend. The FBI updated their investigation on Wednesday afternoon, saying Addison was located this week in Minneapolis. No other details are being released. Addison is orignally from Nauvoo, Illinois.