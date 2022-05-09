DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — More positions are being eliminated at Hy-Vee corporate offices.
The grocer cut an additional 57 positions. That includes positions in IT, engineering, equipment, real estate, and construction departments.
All of the employees are being offered retail positions at Hy-Vee. They will also get 30 days of pay and benefits.
To date, Hy-Vee reduced its corporate office staff by more than 415 positions.
Below is a statement from Hy-Vee regarding the cuts:
“Today, we moved forward with eliminating an additional 57 positions across our corporate offices. This number includes employees from our IT, engineering, equipment, real estate and construction departments. All of these employees were offered retail positions at Hy-Vee and will be provided 30 days of pay and benefits. With the other changes we have made across our company in recent weeks, we have reduced our corporate office staff by more than 415 positions. These have come in the form of employees transferring to leadership positions at retail, employees taking early retirement, or employees voluntarily leaving the company to seek other opportunities. We feel confident that these changes will help us be better prepared for the potential difficulties to come.”TINA POTTHOFF, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, COMMUNICATIONS