DES MOINES, Iowa (WMBD) — More positions are being eliminated at Hy-Vee corporate offices.

The grocer cut an additional 57 positions. That includes positions in IT, engineering, equipment, real estate, and construction departments.

All of the employees are being offered retail positions at Hy-Vee. They will also get 30 days of pay and benefits.

To date, Hy-Vee reduced its corporate office staff by more than 415 positions.

Below is a statement from Hy-Vee regarding the cuts: