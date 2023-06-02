WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Four members of the Oath Keepers were sentenced this week for seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, the four of them joined others in breaching the U.S. Capitol and disrupting a joint session of Congress that was counting the electoral votes for the presidential election.

39-year-old Roberto Minuta of Prosper, Texas was sentenced on June 1 to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

64-year-old Edward Vallejo of Phoenix, Ariz., was sentenced on June 1 to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. His first year will be served in home confinement.

45-year-old David Moerschel of Punta Gorda, Fla., was sentenced on June 2 to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

53-year-old Joseph Hackett of Sarasota, Fla., was sentenced on June 2 to 42 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

The four men were found guilty on Jan. 23 of seditious conspiracy, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to prevent congress members from discharging their official duties.

Hackett was also found guilty of destruction of evidence.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department with assistance from the FBI’s New York, Dallas, Tampa and Phoenix Field Offices. the U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Secret Service.

According to the Justice Department, since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in relation to the breach in the U.S. Capitol.