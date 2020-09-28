More than $8 million headed to Illinois for COVID-19 vaccine preparedness

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMBD) — When a vaccine arrives in the U.S., Illinoisans can expect the state to be prepared for mass distribution.

In a press release, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Illinois agencies were awarded more than 8 million for preparation processes. $6.2 million will go to the Illinois Department of Public Health and $1.9 million to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The funding aims to help the state prepare for the eventual distribution of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. The funding also comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“This federal funding will help ensure that once a safe and effective vaccine is determined by our public health agencies to be ready, Illinois will be prepared to successfully deliver it to people in every corner of our state,” Durbin said. “Senator Duckworth and I remain committed to providing our state and local health departments and experts with the federal funding needed to get through this crisis.”

“All Illinoisans deserve access to the best healthcare possible, and that means equal access for all to the COVID-19 vaccine when it is safe, effective, and ready for the masses,” Duckworth said. “I’m proud to work with Senator Durbin to help bring critical federal funding to public health departments so they can prepare for distribution of the eventual COVID-19 vaccine, and we will continue doing all we can to help Illinois get through this pandemic.”

