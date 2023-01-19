Only 750 bottles of Mountain Dew’s new hot sauce are available. (MTN DEW)

(KTLA) – Mountain Dew announced the launch of its new Mountain Dew Baja Blast hot sauce Thursday — but you can’t get it in stores.

Since only 750 bottles of the hot sauce were made, customers will have to enter a contest to try out the new flavor. The contest is open until Feb. 8, according to the company’s Instagram account.

Mountain Dew also partnered with iBurn, a specialty store that sells a variety of hot sauce, salsa, and other spicy condiments, to create its latest concoction. The release of the Baja Blast hot sauce is in honor of National Hot Sauce Day, which falls on Jan. 22.

For more information about the new hot sauce or to submit an entry into the contest, go to Mountain Dew’s website.

This isn’t Mountain Dew’s first time releasing its version of hot sauce. In 2020, the company partnered with NBA star Joel Embiid to release “Joel Embiid Mtn Dew Habanero Hot Sauce,” Thrillist reported.

Only 500 bottles of that hot sauce were made.