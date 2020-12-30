Nashville police records reveal previous complaint of Anthony Warner making bombs in RV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Documents obtained by NewsNation affiliate WKRN-TV reveal Metro Nashville police officers received a complaint about Anthony Warner making bombs in his RV in 2019.

According to an incident report, South Precinct officers were called to the home of Warner’s girlfriend, Pamela Perry, on August 21, 2019. Police were called by Raymond Throckmorton who was an attorney that represented both Warner and Perry. Throckmorton told police Perry had made suicidal threats to him over the phone and was sitting on Perry’s porch with two firearms.

When officers arrived at Perry’s house, they found her on the porch with two pistols next to her that were not loaded. Officers said Perry told them the guns belonged to her boyfriend, ‘Tony’ Warner, and she did not want them at her house any longer. After speaking with the Mobile Crisis services over the phone, Perry was voluntarily taken by an ambulance for a psychological evaluation.

Perry made a statement that Warner was building bombs in the RV on his property, according to the report. Throckmorton reportedly also told police Warner “frequently talked about the military and bomb making” and he believed Warner was capable of making a bomb.

Metro Nashville Police Chief, John Drake, will provide an update Wednesday at 2:30pm CST. NewsNation will stream the event in the embedded player.

Police then went to Warner’s house on Bakertown Road but no one answered the door. Officers reported seeing an RV in the backyard and several security cameras. Police supervisors were also called to the scene. A report was sent to the Hazardous Devices Unit for follow up.

The next morning on August 22, the incident report was sent to the FBI to check whether Warner had any prior military connections. The FBI told Metro police no records were found.

On the week of August 26, the Hazardous Devices Unit contacted Throckmorton who would not allow Warner, his client, to allow police to search the RV.

Metro police said there was no evidence of a crime detected and no additional action was taken.

Warner had a limited criminal past in Tennessee, which consists of a single drug charge from 1978.