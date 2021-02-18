National Guard joins the vaccination effort

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Six hundred people can now be vaccinated every day on the Illinois State Fair Grounds.

But the people giving the shots won’t be wearing nursing gowns. They will be wearing camouflage.

The Illinois National Guard is now staffing 18 different vaccination sites across the state.

The Springfield vaccination site at the Orr Building on the state Fair Grounds is open to anyone in the state as long as they are in 1A or 1B.

The National Guard will also staff mobile vaccination units that will help get doses to people who can’t travel as far.