New report lists safest cars

NEW YORK (CBS) — How safe is your car? The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is out with its list of the safest vehicles.

To earn a Top Safety Pick, vehicles must perform well in six different crash tests. The IIHS also measures roof strength and evaluates whether headlights provide good vision. This year, 64 vehicles earned a Top Safety Pick award, seven more than last year. And 23 received the highest honor of Top Safety Pick+.

David Harkey, president of the IIHS said, “It is an encouraging sign, particularly since we raised the bar a little bit this year.”

Harkey said vehicles had to meet a higher standard in crash tests. They also were required to have pedestrian detection systems that can prevent an accident.

Of all the automakers, Mazda took home the most Top Safety Pick+ awards with five:

Mazda3 Sedan

Mazda3 Hatchback

Mazda6

CX-3

CX-5

Subaru had four Top Safety Pick+ awards:

Crosstrek hybrid

Legacy

Outback – built after October 2019

Forester

GM’s Cadillac XT6 (built after October 2019) and Tesla’s Model 3 were the only U.S. car company to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award.

Hyundai had one model that was given the Top Safety Pick+ (Nexo) and eight models that earned a Top Safety Pick award:

Kona – with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Tucson – with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Elantra – with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Elantra GT – with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Veloster – with optional front crash protection and specific headlights

Palisade – with specific headlights

Santa Fe – with specific headlights

Sonata – with specific headlights

Harkey said “I do think that vehicles are as safe as we’ve ever seen them.”

But he said carmakers can do even better: “I think the biggest thing that we would like to see an improvement on is headlights.”

He would like to see top-performing headlights become standard on all vehicles, giving drivers a better chance at avoiding an accident in the first place.

For a full list of cars that earned IIHS awards go to https://www.iihs.org/ratings/top-safety-picks.