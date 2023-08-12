CHICAGO (WMBD) — The NFL season is back after a nearly six-month offseason.
There have been a few preseason games so far, but the weekend really kicks it off with six games slated for Saturday and two for Sunday.
Here are this week’s NFL Preseason game results and lineup:
Thursday, Aug. 10
- Texans 20 @ Patriots 9
- Vikings 13 @ Seahawks 24
Friday, Aug. 11
- Steelers 27 @ Buccaneers 17
- Falcons 19 @ Dolphins 3
- Packers 36 @ Bengals 19
- Giants 16 @ Lions 21
- Commanders 17 @ Browns 15
- Broncos @ Cardinals 18
Saturday, Aug. 12
- Titans @ Bears – 12 p.m.
- NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo, WYZZ
- Colts @ Bills – 12 p.m.
- NFL+
- Jets @ Panthers – 3 p.m.
- NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo
- Jaguars @ Cowboys – 4 p.m.
- NFL+
- Eagles @ Ravens – 6 p.m.
- NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo
- Chargers @ Rams – 8 p.m.
- NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo
Sunday, Aug. 13
- Chiefs @ Saints – 12 p.m.
- NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo
- 49ers @ Raiders – 3 p.m.
- NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo