CHICAGO (WMBD) — The NFL season is back after a nearly six-month offseason.

There have been a few preseason games so far, but the weekend really kicks it off with six games slated for Saturday and two for Sunday.

Here are this week’s NFL Preseason game results and lineup:

Thursday, Aug. 10

Texans 20 @ Patriots 9

Vikings 13 @ Seahawks 24

Friday, Aug. 11

Steelers 27 @ Buccaneers 17

Falcons 19 @ Dolphins 3

Packers 36 @ Bengals 19

Giants 16 @ Lions 21

Commanders 17 @ Browns 15

Broncos @ Cardinals 18

Saturday, Aug. 12

Titans @ Bears – 12 p.m. NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo, WYZZ

Colts @ Bills – 12 p.m. NFL+

Jets @ Panthers – 3 p.m. NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo

Jaguars @ Cowboys – 4 p.m. NFL+

Eagles @ Ravens – 6 p.m. NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo

Chargers @ Rams – 8 p.m. NFL Network, NFL+, Fubo



Sunday, Aug. 13