Nike to donate 30,000 shoes to frontline workers fighting COVID-19

(CNN) — Nike is donating thousands of sneakers to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19.

The company has partnered with the non-profit Good 360 to deliver 30,000 shoes to workers in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, and New York. Sneakers are also being sent to hospitals across Europe.

Nike says it is sending the Air Zoom Pulse, a shoe designed specifically for someone who would be on their feet for long shifts.

The company is also sending 95,000 pairs of mild compression socks to New York and Los Angeles.

