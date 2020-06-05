No new reported cases of coronavirus connected to parties at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – It’s been nearly two week since scenes of crowded pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks surfaced, and Missouri’s top health official says there have been no new reported cases of COVID-19 connected to them.

A Boone County, Missouri resident tested positive for COVID-19 after attending one of the parties.

Dr. Randall Williams, Missouri’s Health Director, says Camden County was responsible for the contact tracing for that positive case.

Photos of the pool party at Backwater Jacks went viral, drawing intense backlash from the public, health officials and government leaders.

As of Thursday morning, The Missouri Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard also shows there was only one new case of coronavirus in Camden County over the last 14 days.

St. Louis County did issue a travel advisory after the images surfaced. Officials asked any one who had been at those parties to quarantine for 14 days.

You can find track the number of cases over the last 14 days in all Missouri counties on the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard.