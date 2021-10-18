Officials and experts worry about COVID-19 and kids, hopeful for vaccine soon

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Federal officials say the belief that kids are safe from COVID-19 is wrong.

“The myth that children don’t get sick is disproven by the facts,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said.

Becerra says there are a number of children who’ve been hospitalized by the virus and some have died.

“The kids are part of the unvaccinated right? And if you haven’t been exposed to coronavirus in the past, and if you’re not vaccinated, you’re at risk of getting bad complications of the viral infection itself,” said Dr. Clair Boogard, Children’s National COVID-19 Vaccine Program medical director.

Health experts like Boogard say even though kids handle the virus better than adults, there are many safety measures to take.

“We really need to practice social distancing, the wearing of masks, the hand washing so that we can protect those more vulnerable,” Boogard said.

Boogard says the fight against the virus could change in the next few weeks.

“The FDA will be meeting to look at the data that Pfizer has presented on the 5 to 11-year-olds,” Boogard said.

Boogard says the FDA may recommend a slightly smaller dose of vaccines for children, providing protection to the kids, and those around them.

“As a population, we will get closer and closer to that herd immunity that we’ve all been talking about,” Boogard said.

After approval, It will be up to parents and guardians to take action.

“Once we get the word that it’s okay to vaccinate 5 to 11, let take them and every child above the age of 11 to get vaccinated, ” Becerra said.