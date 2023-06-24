MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person died in a fiery multiple-vehicle wreck that closed I-70 westbound near mile marker 139 between Martinsville and Marshall, Illinois Friday evening.

Illinois State Police spokesperson Rodger Goines said one semi, Unit 1, failed to slow down for stopped traffic and rammed into another semi, Unit 2, from behind. That caused Unit 2 to hit a Ford SUV, Unit 3, which then hit the rear of another semi, Unit 4.

Preliminary information shows Units 1 and 2 were immediately engulfed in fire following the crash. Clark County Coroner Jeff Pearce confirmed the driver of Unit 1 died in the crash.

The drivers in Units 2 and 3 were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, while the driver in Unit 4 was uninjured in the crash.

At this time, all westbound traffic is being rerouted to exit 147 to US RT 40 westbound. Additionally, emergency personnel are still at the scene of the crash and until IDOT repairs the road, all lanes remained closed.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash. Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.