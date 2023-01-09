(WGN) – We’re all familiar with Oscar Mayer’s iconic “Wienermobile,” the hot dog on wheels that makes cross-country tour stops every year. Now, Oscar Mayer is looking to hire its newest class of Wienermobile drivers.

The company is looking to fill its “Hot Dogger” gig and is encouraging recent college graduates to apply.

Oscar Mayer is looking for recent graduates that are “outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic … have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.”

According to the website, this person would represent Oscar Mayer as a brand ambassador through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery retail and charity functions.

Drivers will visit more than 20 states, travel over 200,000 miles, and attend over 200 events in 2023, according to CNN. There are 12 open driver spots this year.

The position is a full-time, one-year assignment. You can visit Oscar Mayer’s website for more details and how to apply.