Owner: Indiana Beach amusement park could reopen this year

MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a popular Indiana resort that’s been shuttered because of financial issues says it could reopen this year under new ownership.

California-based Apex Parks Group owns Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort in Monticello. It said in a statement that no deal has yet been made but that potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring the vacation destination.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the current owner has been discussing the sale with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors for more than a year.

The 94-year-old resort last month announced it would close before its expected reopening for the summer season.