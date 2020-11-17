Packers activate wide receiver Allen Lazard off injured reserve

DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 29: Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers catches a fourth quarter touchdown pass in front of Darius Slay #23 of the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 29, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers is getting one of his weapons back ahead of a key road matchup with the Indianopolis Colts. The Packers activated wide receiver Allen Lazard off of injured reserve on Tuesday.

Lazard has been on injured reserve since October 3rd due to a core muscle injury sustained against the New Orleans Saints. The wideout had his career best game in New Orleans, going for six receptions, 147 yards and a touchdown.

Aaron Rodgers has said he’s been looking forward to getting Lazard back, and that’s especially good as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts on the road.