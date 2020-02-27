Panera Bread offers unlimited coffee subscription for just $8.99 a month

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Starting on Monday, March 2 Panera bread also known as St. Louis Bread Company will begin offering a coffee subscription program.

For $8.99 a month plus the tax you’ll be able to get one cup of drip hot coffee, hot tea or iced coffee every two hours at participating cafes. Cold-brew, iced coffee, espresso, and cappuccino beverages are excluded.

Registration for the coffee subscription officially launches nationwide today on the Panera app and website.

According to Panera, the average American spends $1,100 on coffee a year, and based on that statistic, Panera says its new coffee subscription could save coffee fans nearly $1,000 per year while providing access to unlimited coffee.