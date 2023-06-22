PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Paris Union Schools District 95 Superintendent Jeremy Larson is on paid administrative leave following news that the organization’s finances are under investigation by the Illinois State Board of Education.

That’s according to documents obtained by WTWO through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In an letter to Dr. Jeremy Larson dated June 21, Paris Union Schools Board of Education President Kevin Knoepfel informed Larson that he has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The letter sites the ISBE audit as well as information related to a grand jury subpoena received by the board, and the search of Larson’s residence by federal agents, as reasons for the leave.

“Due to the nature of the findings in the ISBE audit and the subpoena / search, you shall remain on paid administrative leave while an investigation into these matters can be conducted,” Knoepfel wrote.

The board then requests contact information with which to reach Larson for any reason throughout the leave of absence.

The letter also states Larson is not to be on school district property or attend any district activities or events without Knoepfel’s written permission.

Read the full letter here;

In a response letter to WTWO’s FOIA request, it’s noted that Megan Carroll, listed online as principal of Carolyn Wentz Elementary School, has been placed in charge of the district per the board’s policy for succession of authority, which can be found in section 3.70 of the school board’s policy manual found online here.