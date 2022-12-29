A burn cream is being recalled because an FDA analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis. (FDA)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – A burn cream that was distributed in several types of first aid kits, as well as separately, is being recalled because a U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found it was contaminated with Bacillus licheniformis and Bacillus sonorensis.

The FDA recall warns that people who use the recalled Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream, which came in 0.9-gram single-use packets, could experience complications including skin infections. Immunocompromised people may even experience severe complications like bacteremia, sepsis or peritonitis.

The following products are impacted by the recall:

Product Type Product Number Product Name Lot Number Expiration Box of 10 9999-1515 Easy Care First Aid® AfterBurn® Cream, 0.9g single-use packet W06I28 09/28/2024 First Aid Kit 1015-0150 Adventure® Marine 150 W06I20 09/20/2024 0120-0213 Adventure® First Aid 1.0 W06C05 W06F10 W06H15 03/05/2024

06/10/2024 08/15/2024 0120-0212 Adventure® First Aid 1.5 W06H15 08/15/2024 9999-2129 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 12/28/2023 9999-2128 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W05L28 W06F10

W06H15 12/28/2023

06/10/2024

08/15/2021 9999-2150 Easy Care First Aid® Class A ANSI 25 Person W06C05

W06H15 03/05/2024

08/15/2024 9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024 2980-0700 CVS® First Aid Home W06H15 08/15/2024 9999-2132 Easy Care First Aid® 25 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024 9999-2131 Easy Care First Aid® 10 Person 2009 ANSI W06H15 08/15/2024 A table that includes the recalled products. Credit: FDA.

Those who have the impacted products are asked to stop using single-use packets of Easy Care® AfterBurn® Cream and discard them.

Those with questions can contact the product’s distributor, Adventure Ready Brands, by email at regulatory@adventurereadybrands.com or by phone at 603-837-0285, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Those who experienced any health problems as a result of using the product are advised by the FDA to contact their healthcare provider.

Adverse reactions can be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or fax. Click here to download a reporting form, or call 1-800-332-1088 to request one. Completed forms can be faxed to 1-800-FDA-0178.