PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The U.S. Airmen from the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria are participating in exercises overseas Monday.

According to Major Shane Hill, Chief of Public Affairs for the 182nd Airlift Wing, the airmen were deployed in support of the Air Defender 2023 exercise at Wunstorf Air Base in Germany.

The exercise will be led by the German Air Force and will integrate about 100 airships from 35 states. This is the largest air force redeployment exercise since NATO was founded.

Major Hill stated that the 182nd was playing a major role in the operation.

“The Air National Guard, as part of the National Guard, has forged enduring partnerships with nations across the globe for nearly 30 years while helping to build U.S. and partner capabilities to meet 21st-century security challenges,” Hill said.

The exercise will continue through June 23.