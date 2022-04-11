PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As national gas prices fall for the third week in a row, gas prices in Peoria followed suit, averaging $4.40 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices in Peoria are 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest gas price in the area is listed at $4.19 while the most expensive price is listed at $4.59 per gallon, a difference of 40 cents per gallon.

Comparatively, gas prices across the state average $4.34 per gallon, down 8.7 cents from last week’s price. Champaign’s average price fell to $4.31 per gallon, and in the Quad Cities, the average price dropped to $3.93 per gallon.

GasBuddy Petroleum Analysis Head Patrick De Haan said the recent fall in gas prices has saved Americans approximately $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked recently.

He also said the national average this week is likely going to fall back under the $4 per gallon mark.

“It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season, and COVID don’t take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation, for now, continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week,” De Haan said in a blog post.