PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Goodwill of Central Illinois announced Friday that it will hold it’s annual Reality Check workshop for teens Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. at Goodwill Commons in Peoria.

According to a media release, the Reality Check workshop is a workshop that teens can learn more about managing housing situations, buying cars, childcare, and other life events while they stay on budget based on their salary.

In 2021, Lyndsie Gravemier, Youth Program Manager at Goodwill of Central Illinois, spoke with WMBD about the workshop.

“Think how many skills you need to navigate life as a successful adult that falls outside of education and career: doing laundry, cooking meals, reading an apartment lease, simple home repair, paying bills or taxes, making travel arrangements, and more,” said Gravemier. “Many parents I talk to are concerned that their teens do not have enough of these skills to live successfully on their own – and most teens I work with feel exactly the same! But neither party is sure of how to improve.”

Goodwill Commons is located at 2319 E. War Memorial Drive in Peoria.