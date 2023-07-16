PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday evening.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of North Gale Avenue at approximately 5:57 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

As officers responded, there was a caller that had advised that a victim was being transported to a local hospital via private vehicle.

The release said that there was evidentiary value in the parking lot of Parkview Estates Apartments.

The victim is a 26-year-old male who sustained life-threatening injuries and is reportedly in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing as detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and officers with the Crime Scene Unit were on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.