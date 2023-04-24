WEST UNION, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A major mass coronal ejection on Sunday afternoon made its way toward Earth just in time to interact with the atmosphere late into the night. The strength of this geomagnetic storm reached so far south that Illinois could few the aurora borealis. It is very unusual for the spectacle to be seen so far south.

Ryan Pinkston shared the following images with WTWO. These images of the northern lights were captured using a 30-second long exposure above West Union, Illinois at approximately midnight (CDT).

Image of the aurora borealis seen above West Union, Ill. (Courtesy Ryan Pinkston)

The view of the lights traveled farther south than Illinois, with viewers in Kansas sharing the following video with our Nexstar sister station WHO 13.

