SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were in custody Tuesday and a 3-month-old baby was found after being kidnapped Monday afternoon, police said.

The San Jose Police Department confirmed shortly after 9:30 a.m. that “Baby Brandon” had been found and was being taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

“Baby Brandon will be taken to a local hospital as a precaution but he has been located alive,” a tweet stated. “A million thank you’s to all who assisted. More to follow.”

The department had been searching for the man who kidnapped the 3-month-old. Police said the suspect entered a residence and left with the infant. The family did not recognize the suspect.

Three suspects were taken into custody, according to a tweet sent around 10 a.m. by the SJPD. Further details were to be announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol released a description of a vehicle possibly used by the suspect.

Subsequently, SJPD stated to KRON4, “We cannot confirm any information regarding a CHP tweet about a possible suspect vehicle involved in the child abduction case. That information would not be for public dissemination. We will provide an update with the latest information via Twitter or to your News desks as the investigation progresses.”

The CHP then took down the tweet, which had described the vehicle as a 2011 Silver Nissan Quest.

A police officer confirmed to KRON4 that a car was being towed Tuesday morning in connection with the case.

What We Know

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male who was wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask. The baby carrier was black with a white blanket.

The child, Brandon Cuellar, was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.



Images of Brandon Cuellar and his kidnapper from the San Jose Police Department.

SJPD Sergeant Christian Camarillo said the child’s grandmother was watching him at the time of the kidnapping. The boy’s mother was at work. Cuellar’s grandmother was downstairs unloading groceries when the kidnapper walked in and took the baby.

The FBI assisted the SJPD to find the missing child, it confirmed to KRON4.

Police said the kidnapper arrived with his own carrier, KRON4 reported. Police did not believe he is homeless, based on his appearance.

Camarillo also said that the baby’s father is incarcerated and “out of the picture.”

In a news conference Tuesday, Camarillo said, “We’re all of the mind that the number one goal is to get baby Brandon home,” and said the family is having a hard time coping.

“We have not gone home. We are still on this. We are going into hour 20,” he said. “Time is of the essence.”

Camarillo said a person of interest was with the grandmother yesterday when the kidnapping happened, and there were inconsistencies in her story.

Camarillo said that she is with the SJPD, and that the inconsistency between the sex of the person of interest and that of the stated suspect will be explained in due time.

“There are a lot of details that are still to come,” he said. “We do believe this was planned. It wasn’t a random act. He showed up with a baby carrier, took the baby, and then left.”

Camarillo said he is confident the case will be solved today.

“There’s a lot of i’s that need to be dotted and t’s that need to be crossed,” he said.

How To Submit A Tip

Police said a cash reward will be offered for information on the case. Anyone with information is asked to call SJPD detectives at (408) 277-4166. Additional police hotline numbers are listed below: