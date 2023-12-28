ILLINOIS – Police sources have confirmed with FOX 2 that the body of Marquisha Williams, a St. Louis woman who was missing days before Christmas, was found in northern Illinois.

Williams was 29 years old and a mother of four. Police say she disappeared on Dec. 20. Law enforcement officers with the Illinois State Police say she was found deceased Thursday.

Prosecutors have charged Trenton Ivy, her ex-boyfriend, with murder amid the investigation. Ivy was arrested last Friday on unrelated charges.

After his arrest, he reportedly confessed to police in Racine, Wisconsin, that he killed Williams in St. Louis. He also admitted to a physical altercation and dumping her body at an undisclosed location.

Court documents released Wednesday revealed investigators discovered blood evidence in Williams’ vehicle on Dec. 22, along with some of her personal belongings.

Police conducted several searches for Williams over the last few days, including some in the St. Louis area.

Illinois State Police and other agencies are assisting with the investigation. Ivy is being held without bond in Wisconsin until he can be transferred back to St. Louis.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.