A 28-year-old East Moline man faces felony charges after police say he and another suspect stole an ATM in Davenport, broke into it, and left it in a field in Galesburg, Ill.

Tyler Grumadas faces charges of first-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony, court records say.

Tyler Grumadas (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

On June 18, Davenport Police responded to Big River Bowling, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, for a report of a theft. When officers arrived, they found two people had stolen an ATM, according to arrest affidavits.

Upon further investigation, security video led to the identification of Tyler Grumadas and another person as the suspects. “The video clearly shows the faces of both as each enters and exits the building several times,” arrest affidavits say.

According to affidavits, the video shows the other suspect dragging the machine to the exit doors and being assisted by Grumadas getting the machine out of the doors and into a gray SUV, which was clearly missing its rear bumper.

The SUV was later identified as belonging to and registered to the other suspect. The machine contained $8,260 in currency and the machine was valued at $3,500, affidavits say. The machine, which later was recovered in a field in Galesburg, had been damaged to gain entry.

Grumadas, who was arrested on a warrant, is being held on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail. He is set for a preliminary hearing Oct. 14 in Scott County Court.