Postmaster General testifies, says USPS can handle surge of mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Postmater General Louis DeJoy told senators Friday that the United States Postal Service is in position to handle the expected surge of mail-in ballots this fall.

This assertion comes after weeks of accusations of undue political influence on the post office by President Trump.

“I want to assure this committee, and the American public, that the postal service is fully capable and committed to delivering the nation’s election mail securely and on time,” DeJoy said.

DeJoy pushed back on accusations the post office has gone political.

“I have never spoken with the president about the postal service,” he said.

But DeJoy said the postal service is on track to record $9 billion in losses.

“Without change, our losses will only increase in the years to come,” he said.

Democrats say changes right now could cost some people their votes. Some Republicans like Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson say DeJoy is just the left’s latest target.

“He’s already been subjected to character assassination as Democrats have put him in the crosshairs of another hyperbolic false narrative,” Johnson said.

But other Republicans, like Ohio Senator Rob Portman, want answers.

“I am concerned about the delays that we have seen in Ohio and elsewhere,” Portman said.

Portman said he’s heard from veterans who faced delays in prescription delivery.

“We all feel bad about the dip in our service,” DeJoy said adding the USPS is working to fix those problems.

“A lot of this comes back on Congress and not doing its job in terms of the longer-term financial picture,” Portman said.

On Saturday, the House is expected to approve $25 billion in post office funding.

Until something like that passes, Portman says a top priority needs to be the election.

“I think the post office has to coordinate better with state elections systems,” he said.