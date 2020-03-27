Breaking News
More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois, 34 deaths
Live Now
Peoria City/County Health Department gives daily update on COVID-19 response
Closings
There are currently 48 active closings. Click for more details.

Watch: President Trump expected to swiftly sign $2 trillion stimulus bill

National
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar/AP)- President Donald Trump is expected to sign a $2 trillion stimulus bill Friday afternoon.

The House approved the sweeping measure by a voice vote, as strong majorities of both parties lined up behind the most colossal economic relief bill in the nation’s history. It will ship payments of up to $1,200 to millions of Americans, bolster unemployment benefits, offer loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses large and small and flush billions more to states, local governments and the nation’s all but overwhelmed health care system.

“Today we’ve all acknowledged our nation faces an economic and health emergency of historic proportions,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

President Donald Trump said he would sign the bill immediately.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News