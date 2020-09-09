President Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump stands on stage after speaking at a campaign rally at Smith Reynolds Airport, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(WJW) – A member of the Norwegian Parliament has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde submitted the nomination, according to FOX News.

Tybring-Gjedde said the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in his letter to the nomination committee.

“This agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

Tybring-Gjedde has previously nominated President Trump for his meetings with North Korea.

