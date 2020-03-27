President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Friday briefing

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 26: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the press briefing room of the White House on March 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Friday on the $2 trillion stimulus package to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR/AP) — President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force are expected to give a briefing on the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Friday at approximately 5 p.m. ET. You can stream the briefing live right here.

The United States leads the world in total number of active coronavirus cases with over 97,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Over 1,200 have died in the U.S.

Earlier Friday, the President signed the $2.2 trillion rescue package after it was approved by the House.

The Associated Press contributed to this report