SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A San Francisco villa featured in the 2001 film “The Princess Diaries” is on the market for $8.9 million, according to its listing page.

The 4,554-square-foot home, located at 2601 Lyon St., went on the market Monday with Compass Real Estate. The multimillion-dollar home has 12 rooms, including four bedrooms and three full bathrooms divided among its three stories.

There’s also an elevator, multiple balconies and a roof garden offering panoramic views of the surrounding city and San Francisco Bay, per a description from listing agent Steve Mavromihalis.

The Pacific Heights mansion was featured in the 2001 Disney film “The Princess Diaries,” where it stood in for the fictional Grove High School that princess-to-be Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) attended.

One memorable scene from the movie was filmed on the steps at the front of the home, when Mia is being swarmed by paparazzi at school after news of her royal lineage leaks.

The house had last sold in June 2009 for $6,399,500. Mavromihalis said the previous owner of this home was former San Francisco Giants owner Bob Lurie.

The property was placed back on the market this past Monday. As of Friday, the listing price remained at $8,900,000, according to Compass Real Estate.

The home was built 100 years ago in 1923, according to the real estate agency. It is located on the eastern edge of the Presidio Wall and is approximately a 15-minute walk from the Palace of Fine Arts.