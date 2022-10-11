SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — While the Rebuild Illinois capital program has several years of construction ahead, the last dollars of the program were recently announced.

The $1.5 billion investment in Illinois’ infrastructure was made in six equal installments of $250 million each. The latest installment will be the program’s last and will go toward counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs.

“The landmark, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan is the largest infrastructure investment in state history,” Pritzker said. “And it’s not just roads and bridges that are being rebuilt. Rebuild Illinois is also expanding upgrading and modernizing broadband, universities and community colleges, airports, river ports, state parks, healthcare institutions, state residential facilities, and small business innovation hubs—all while creating and supporting hundreds of thousands of good paying union jobs. At its very core, Rebuild Illinois is an investment in our future, one that leads to economic prosperity and environmental sustainability for our entire state.”

Rebuild Illinois is the state’s first capital construction program in more than a decade. The program has already supported nearly 3,800 projects in over 2,800 counties, municipalities and townships across the state. Those projects include road and bridge improvements, traffic signal upgrades, new storm sewers and bike paths, sidewalk replacements and other long-term maintenance needs.

A complete list of local agencies and awards can be viewed here.

“Thanks to the leadership and vision of Gov. Pritzker and the General Assembly, Rebuild Illinois is investing in our local infrastructure like never before,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Projects that once faced an uncertain future are creating good-paying jobs and making their communities better places to live, work and grow a business.”

The remaining projects of Rebuild Illinois are expected to be completed in the next three years.