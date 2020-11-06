Pritzker in isolation following possible COVID exposure

CHICAGO – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker went into isolation Friday after learning of potential exposure to someone with COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for the governor, the exposure came Monday during a meeting at the governor’s office.

Pritzker and his office are conducting contact tracing and following protocols from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pritzker was tested and will release the results of his COVID test when it’s available.

