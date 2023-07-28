ILLINOIS — Governor JB Pritzker made changes to the state’s Mandatory Supervised Release System (MSRS) by signing Senate Bill 423 into law.

SB423 brings several changes to the MSRS including:

  • Parolee or releasee will submit to a urinalysis test only if there is documented, reasonable suspicion of illicit drug use
  • The Prisoner Review Board shall, rather than may, reduce the period of mandatory supervision when certain educational milestones are achieved
  • Eliminates several conditions related to release of a minor
  • Allows for the use of technology in lieu of appearing in person for required reporting or meetings by the parolee or releasee
  • Requires the Prisoner Review Board to provide a list of steps or requirements for granting early discharge

Pritzker signed the bill at a Friday event featuring rapper/activist Meek Mill, entrepreneur Michael Rubin, and the CEO of REFORM Alliance, along with several other leaders and community activists.