Rahm Emanuel nominated for Ambassador to Japan by Biden

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 25: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks at a press conference where he addressed issues related to the city’s murder rate and the city’s Sanctuary City policy on January 25, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal funding to Sanctuary Cities and has threatened to “send in the Feds!” if the mayor cannot get the city’s violence under control. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been nominated by President Biden to be the next Ambassador to Japan.

In May, it was reported by the Associated Press that Biden was expected to nominate Emanuel for the role.

Emanuel served as an informal adviser to President Biden’s campaign and was former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff.

In May, criticism surfaced after the report due to Emanuel’s handling of the Laquan McDonald video.

The nomination must be approved by the Senate.

Both Illinois senators, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, endorsed the nomination.

“Rahm Emanuel has a lifetime of public service preparing him to speak for America. Japan is an important strategic partner in Asia, particularly in light of our continued challenges from China. I will do all I can to help Rahm become America’s voice in Japan,” Durbin said.

“Rahm Emanuel spent his life in public service, and I think his years of experience make him well suited to represent the United States of America in this important role. I look forward to his confirmation and his efforts to continue strengthening our longstanding relationship with the Japanese people.”