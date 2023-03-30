(KTLA) — There’s nothing quite like the traditional American breakfast: eggs, sausage, pancakes and maple syrup. But who has time to sit down to enjoy an entire breakfast spread in these busy times?

That’s exactly what the ramen noodle experts at Cup Noodles want to address with a new product launched Wednesday: breakfast ramen.

Yes, the same company founded by the inventor of instant ramen is looking to shake up the culinary world again with a new East-meets-West entry into the breakfast game.

The new Cup Noodles Breakfast will feature the same tangle and chew of instant ramen that you know and love, with the introduction of the American breakfast flavors you grew up with.

The noodles blend the aforementioned flavors of pancakes, maple syrup, sausage and eggs in a saucy noodle cup that is served in the company’s iconic packaging and is ready to eat in four minutes. You can enjoy (or simply try out of general curiosity) the noodles at home or on the go, the company says.

“We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day,” said Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA. “By adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our lineup we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night.”

The noodles officially launched Wednesday, but they’re currently only for sale at select Walmart locations across the nation or on Walmart.com. In continuing its legacy as a self-contained meal for adults and college kids on a budget, each Cup Noodles Breakfast sells for a suggested retail price of $1.18.

It remains to be seen if Cup Noodles just invented a new breakfast staple, but the brand and its parent company Nissin say innovation is at the heart of its company philosophy.

In 2021, Nissin launched Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice, another unconventional flavor that capitalizes on humanity’s natural curiosity to experience eccentric flavors. Like the pumpkin spice noodles that preceded it, Cup Noodles Breakfast is only available for a limited time.