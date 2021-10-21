Rape and murder charges filed after a woman and dead body found in Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A report of a kidnapping lead to an officer-involved shooting on Evansville’s far west side on Tuesday.

Dispatchers say officers were called to the scene at a home in the 1800 block of Stinson Avenue near James Avenue just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to assist Indiana State Police in a possible kidnapping and murder.

The person who called authorities told officers that Heidi Carter, 36, had invited her over to help clean the home before a landlord inspection. She told police she saw a dead body in a room and ran out.

Officers located Carter outside of the home near a vehicle. She told officers there were several people inside the home. So authorities surrounded the home and called out for the people inside to come out with their hands up.

One man walked out of the home and complied with officers. He told officers other people were still inside the home, including his two teenage children. He told the kids to go upstairs.

Police continued to yell commands at another male, identified in court records as Carey Hammond, they could see just inside the doorway. EPD says that Hammond walked out of the door in an aggressive manner, holding an object in his hand that he pointed at officers. Since the officers believed the item to be a weapon, they fired their guns.

Heidi Carter

Hammond was pronounced dead at the scene and EPD says it appears to be a suicide by cop situation. The two teens were found unharmed upstairs.

Officers also located an adult female victim who had been tied up, shackled and had visible injuries. She was taken to the hospital.

After authorities got a search warrant, they found the body of another individual. He had been restrained, duct-taped, beaten and strangled.

Detectives say that Hammond, along with Carter, had murdered the man in the home. They also tied and shackled the female victim while the male suspect raped her multiple times throughout the day.

Carter was arrested on several warrants including murder, intimidation with a weapon, rape, criminal confinement, assisting a criminal and abuse of a corpse. According to an affidavit, Carter invited the two victims over after meeting them on a dating app.