Rep. Darin LaHood introduces bill to assist food and beverage distributors

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — Businesses across the country and state have taken hits from the COVID-19 pandemic and lawmakers are hoping to help.

Both parties, Democrats and Republicans, are working together to support businesses that have been impacted financially due to statewide shutdowns across the nation.

Congressman Darin LaHood, (R) 18th Dsitrict, co-sponsored the bill along with Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D) of California.

The bill, “Providing Liquidity for Uncollectable Sales Act (PLUS),” would give food and beverage distributors a 100% tax credit for uncollected debt from food and beverage establishments that were ordered to close for at least 30 days between March 25, 2020 and July 15, 2020. Although many restaurants and bars have re-opened, many are still unable to pay back the debts of deliveries. LaHood said this allows food distributors to keep people employed amid the pandemic.

“It (the pandemic) has caused a lot of disruption financially to those food distributors and they’re a vital part to the supply chain, but they also employ a lot of people throughout central and west-central Illinois,” LaHood said. “This bill is going to help them keep their employees on the books, help with the uncollected debt, and in a small way the federal government through this legislation helps them keep people employed and keep the supply chain moving.”

LaHood also said it’s no fault to the bars and restaurants and that this bill allows the supply chain to continue.

“In Illinois, we were very restrictive and so you’ve had multiple months where there were no sales,” LaHood said. “The bipartisan PLUS Act will allow distributors to continue supporting their customers during this difficult time while covering previous purchases that food and beverage establishments will be unlikely to cover due to forced closures.”

Congressman Jimmy Panetta agreed with Congressman LaHood and said this bill will help a large employer of Californians.

“The food distribution industry is a vital bridge between our growers and restaurants on the central coast of California. With its thousands of employees, our distributors help stock our restaurants with food and, at times, do it on credit. The PLUS Act will provide our food-service distributors with tax credits to offset any uncollected debt,” Panetta said, in a news release. “By providing them with this tax credit, we are helping the food distributors keep their employees on payroll during this pandemic and preserving this crucial supply chain for the future.”

The bill is still being debated in the House of Representatives.